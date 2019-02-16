



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz made his return to the ice on Saturday afternoon against the Calgary Flames after more than four months on the shelf since he broke his leg.

Schultz, who was injured in a game in Montreal, was penciled in on second defense pair alongside Jack Johnson.

Schultz made an immediate impact, recording the primary assist on the Penguins’ first goal when Jake Guentzel deflected his shot from the left point.

Jake Guentzel GREAT deflection on Shot by Justin Schultz. Great skill 1-1

Juuso Riikola was scratched to make room.

Schultz came off of injured reserve on Friday. He has been skating with the team in a full-contact capacity since Feb. 4.

