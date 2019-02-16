BALD EAGLE CAMERA:2nd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
Justin Schultz, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz made his return to the ice on Saturday afternoon against the Calgary Flames after more than four months on the shelf since he broke his leg.

Schultz, who was injured in a game in Montreal, was penciled in on second defense pair alongside Jack Johnson.

Schultz made an immediate impact, recording the primary assist on the Penguins’ first goal when Jake Guentzel deflected his shot from the left point.

Juuso Riikola was scratched to make room.

Schultz came off of injured reserve on Friday. He has been skating with the team in a full-contact capacity since Feb. 4.

