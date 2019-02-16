



MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Robert Morris University police officer was allegedly struck by the side-view mirror from the truck of a suspect who was fleeing on Friday morning.

According to RMU Sentry Media, officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at approximately 11:30 a.m. Police said when they arrived, a vehicle matching the description was parked in a handicap space. Officers approached the running truck occupied by 27-year-old Justin M. Currie of Coraopolis.

When officers requested identification, Currie gave them a fake name and address. After being told to turn off the ignition to his truck, Currie put it in reverse, with the passenger-side mirror striking the officer before he sped away.

Police say that Currie continued to drive away before being spotted near the entrance of campus on University Boulevard a short time later. He continued to flee, driving back onto Campus Drive after being told to stop. After entering the lower John Jay parking lot, Currie exited his vehicle and surrendered to police.

Currie is currently booked into the Allegheny County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 26.

There is no word on if the officer was injured when he was struck by the mirror.

