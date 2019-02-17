



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bottles of an herbal supplement for infants and adults are being recalled due to an undissolved ingredient.

The recall affects “DG Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts,” which is sold throughout the United States at Dollar General stores.

Kingston Pharmaceuticals says the undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid, could be difficult for “sensitive individuals” to swallow, but the product shouldn’t be considered hazardous.

The company has received one report of a one-week-old infant that had difficulty swallowing the product. Three additional complaints the company received were attributed to the undissolved ingredient.

Customers who bought this product should throw it away.

For more information, visit fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm631500.htm.