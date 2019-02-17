WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Across Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will partially reopen Monday.

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh says the Stanwix Street side of the Mon Wharf will be open. About 225 spaces will be available.

Crews are still cleaning up the Wood Street side of after flooding left heavy mud and debris behind.

The Parking Authority says clean-up efforts will continue as temperatures permit.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.

