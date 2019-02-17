



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say multiple vehicles at the Pittsburgh Auto Show were damaged over the weekend.

Officers were sent to the David Lawrence Convention Center around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a report that several cars had been damaged.

According to police, at least nine vehicles of different makes and models were damaged. The damage included slashed tires and car seats, small dents and scratches.

Police say according to the preliminary report, show organizers noticed damage to vehicles Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information on this vandalism is asked to call detectives at (412) 255-2827.