PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend has been mostly dry, but that is expected to change around noon on Sunday.

There will be normal temperatures in the upper 30s, and precipitation will be moving into the area.

Rains is expected to turn to freezing rain in the northern areas, and freezing rain could potentially turn to sleet and spotty snow showers.

There is a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. for parts of East Central Ohio and until midnight and for counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia until midnight Sunday.

A light glaze of up to 1/10th of an inch of Ice is expected with a half-inch of snow. Areas north of I-80 could see 1-3 inches.

