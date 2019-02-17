



NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot overnight in North Braddock.

On Saturday night at about 11:34 p.m., multiple calls came to the Allegheny County Police regarding shots fired and man yelling for help near the 400 block of Hawkins Avenue. Police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the 400 block of Lobinger Avenue.

The victim was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries.

County Police Homicide Detectives, who are investigating, learned that the victim was injured in a drive-by shooting as he walked along Hawkins Avenue before taking cover in the home on Lobinger.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored crossover. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477; callers can remain anonymous.

