PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Franklin Regional High School student set a western Pennsylvania youth bowling record over the weekend.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports 16-year-old Alex Smith threw two 300 games in a row — his first two career 300s — followed by a 279 game, giving him an 879 series.

Smith set a western Pennsylvania youth record and joins five other youth bowlers on record who have bowled an 879.

According to United States Bowling Congress records, a New York youth bowler threw a 900 twice, a youth bowler in eastern Pennsylvania threw an 889 and a Louisiana youth bowler threw an 888.

