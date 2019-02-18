



HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are investigating after a cow was found speared to death in Westmoreland County.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. on Feb. 12.

State police say a New Alexandria man was keeping his cow on a farm in Hempfield Township.

The property owner said he had seen someone driving the cow owner’s tractor around 4 a.m., so the man went to the farm to investigate around 5 p.m.

When the cow owner arrived on the scene, he saw his tractor had been moved from where it was normally parked.

The man then noticed there was damage to the cow pasture gate, which he suspects was caused by someone ramming the tractor into the gate.

The cow was then found dead, speared through the left side of its body.

Officials say spikes on the back of the vehicle were used to stab the cow.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The property owner said he also saw a pickup truck following the tractor up the hill at the time of the incident.

Watch more from KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this story from Ross Guidotti.