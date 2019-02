PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Mission of Mercy” is looking for 1,500 people to volunteer at their upcoming free dental clinic.

It’ll be at PPG Paints Arena on July 26 and 27.

They need dentists and nurses, as well as people without dental backgrounds to volunteer.

Last year, the clinic performed more than 4,400 dental procedures for free.

To sign-up, visit Mission of Mercy’s website at this link.