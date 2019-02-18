



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been named the league’s third Star of the Week for his performance over the last seven days.

“Congratulations to the NHL’s third star of the week, Sidney Crosby! Crosby tied for the NHL-lead with 10 points (2G-8A) last week, helping the Penguins compile a 3-1 record in four games.”

Crosby finished behind Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov and St. Louis Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko for the third star.

The Pens are back in action tomorrow night on the road against the New Jersey Devils.

