HOMEWOOD SOUTH (KDKA) — A kindergarten student brought a gun to a Pittsburgh Public Schools elementary school Monday.

It happened at Pittsburgh Faison K-5 in Homewood South.

A district spokesperson says the student had the gun in his backpack in his locker.

Another student reported the gun to an afternoon bus driver, who searched the backpack and confiscated the weapon.

The gun was loaded, but the safety was on.

Starting Tuesday, all students at Faison must go through metal detectors.

