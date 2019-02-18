



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Researchers say January’s Polar Vortex cold snap may have been killed off a large number of invasive insect species, including stink bugs.

A Virginia Tech research experiment shows that the Polar Vortex may have killed as many as 95 percent of stink bugs that hadn’t found warm shelter during the winter months.

The National Pest Management Association also says that the Emerald ash borer and southern pine beetles also likely dind’t survive the polar plunge.

Unfortunately that doesn’t mean all annoying insects were killed off in big numbers due to the frigid temperatures.

Researchers say cockroaches, and bed bugs will not be affected. Even if the adults freeze, they have already laid eggs which will hatch when the warmer weather gets here.

You may not see mosquitoes and termites this time of year, but that doesn’t mean the cold temperatures killed them off.

The researchers say these and other insects devise strategies to make it through the winter.

“Contrary to popular belief, these biting insects overwinter, or hibernate, in protected places like hollow logs,” researchers say.