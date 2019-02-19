WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Snow And Freezing Rain Expected
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heinz Field, NFL Football, Pittsburgh Steelers


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz Field has been ranked one of the best stadiums for fan experience in the NFL.

According to a ranking from “Stadium Journey,” Heinz Field is the 5th best stadium for fans.

“With the 2018 season officially in the books, here are Stadium Journey’s NFL Stadium Rankings.”

“Pittsburgh is a city that believes in history and the importance of maintaining tradition, especially with its large immigrant past,” according to the ranking. “The Rooney family understands that, and the atmosphere they have created at Heinz Field epitomizes it. The Steel City produces little or no steel anymore, but the stadium is largely made of steel. Glass is another important construction element, a salute to PPG, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh. The three rivers of Pittsburgh are its identity, and the stadium provides wonderful views of the Allegheny. The food offerings also mirror the foods many of its fans enjoy in their ethnic neighborhoods.”

The rankings are based on a few categories including food and beverage, atmosphere, the neighborhood surrounding the venue, fans, access to stadium, and crowd reviews.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was first on the list, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta came in third while Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia was ranked just ahead of Heinz Field.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s