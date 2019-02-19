



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz Field has been ranked one of the best stadiums for fan experience in the NFL.

According to a ranking from “Stadium Journey,” Heinz Field is the 5th best stadium for fans.

“With the 2018 season officially in the books, here are Stadium Journey’s NFL Stadium Rankings.”

“Pittsburgh is a city that believes in history and the importance of maintaining tradition, especially with its large immigrant past,” according to the ranking. “The Rooney family understands that, and the atmosphere they have created at Heinz Field epitomizes it. The Steel City produces little or no steel anymore, but the stadium is largely made of steel. Glass is another important construction element, a salute to PPG, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh. The three rivers of Pittsburgh are its identity, and the stadium provides wonderful views of the Allegheny. The food offerings also mirror the foods many of its fans enjoy in their ethnic neighborhoods.”

The rankings are based on a few categories including food and beverage, atmosphere, the neighborhood surrounding the venue, fans, access to stadium, and crowd reviews.

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was first on the list, followed by M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta came in third while Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia was ranked just ahead of Heinz Field.