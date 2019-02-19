



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Classes will not be in session Tuesday in the Keystone Oaks School District due to a threat.

In a message posted to their website, and sent to parents and families, the district says in part:

“The Keystone Oaks School District will be closed today, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, due to a threat that was reported to the District.”

District officials say Mount Lebanon Police are handling the investigation.

They say more details will be shared when they become available.

