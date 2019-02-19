BALD EAGLE CAMERA:3rd Egg Laid At Pittsburgh Bald Eagle Nest, Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Lisa Washington
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Keystone Oaks School District, Lisa Washington, Local TV, Mount Lebanon Police, School Threat


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Classes will not be in session Tuesday in the Keystone Oaks School District due to a threat.

In a message posted to their website, and sent to parents and families, the district says in part:

“The Keystone Oaks School District will be closed today, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, due to a threat that was reported to the District.”

District officials say Mount Lebanon Police are handling the investigation.

They say more details will be shared when they become available.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Lisa Washington

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s