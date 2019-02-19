WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Snow And Freezing Rain Expected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An online petition to sell the state of Montana to Canada for $1 trillion has gone viral.

The Change.org petition has more than 8,000 signatures so far.

“We have too much debt and Montana is useless,” says the petition. “Just tell them it has beavers or something”

Photo Credit: Change.org

Ian Hammond, the petition creator, wants to sell The Treasure State to the nation’s neighbor to the north for $1 trillion to help pay down the national debt.

A lot of Montanans appear okay with the idea.

“This Montanan totally supports the idea,” Michelle Erb said.

Others who signed the petition are thinking about moving before the sale takes place.

“If this pans out, I think I’ll move to Montana before the transfer takes place,” one person who signed the petition wrote.

