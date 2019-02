SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – At least three cars were involved in an accident on Route 8 in Shaler on Tuesday.

Fall Run Road on Route 8 is closed between east Pennview Street and Spencer Lane.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this crash.

Route 8 will remain closed for several hours while crews replace the utility poles and the traffic signals.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.