PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A husband and wife were charged Tuesday with stealing more than $1.2 million from the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

David Reiter was charged with stealing the money while working as church administrator between 2011 and 2018. Connie Reiter was charged with taking part in more than $900,000 of that theft.

Both were arrested and arraigned Tuesday before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Connie Reiter’s bail was set at $5,000 and David Reiter’s bail was set at $50,000.

