WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
Filed Under:Amtrak, New York, Pennsylvania, Snow, Winter Storm


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak is modifying its Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, because of the impending winter storm.

On Wednesday, Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia. Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia and Train 620 is canceled.

MIAMI, FL – MAY 24: An Amtrak train is seen as people board at the Miami station on May 24, 2017 in Miami, Florida. President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would terminate federal dollars that support Amtrak’s long-distance services, which would potentially mean an elimination of all Amtrak service in Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Amtrak says Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Amtrak passengers are advised to check on their train’s status throughout the day. To check your train’s status, visit Amtrak’s website.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s