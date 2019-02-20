



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport will be undergoing a major transformation in the next few years, and for the first time we’re getting a look at what the Pittsburgh airport of the future will look like.

Conceptual designs of the $1.1 billion terminal that will be built at the airport were unveiled Wednesday.

The new terminal will be tucked inside one of the existing wings of the airside building and will be used for check-in, security, and the baggage claim.

By moving the new terminal adjacent to the airside terminal now, it will eliminate the trains, sluggish baggage system, and allow for a bigger parking garage.

It will be built between concourses C and D. Click here to see the overall site plan.

“This is a facility that truly reflects the growing Pittsburgh region and the renaissance that is ongoing here, including at the airport,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

The new terminal is scheduled to open in 2023.

“This new terminal, inspired by the beauty, tech renaissance and people of our region will integrate seamlessly into the great design of the existing Airside Terminal,” said Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. “In considering this design, we looked at function first, then form, to construct a building that will be both iconic, practical and affordable and that can be easily adapted as the technology and transportation needs of our community change.”

Airport officials say the top level of the new terminal will be for departures.

Arriving passengers will be downstairs, and travel from their gate through the meet-and-greet area to baggage claim.

In addition airport officials say the new terminal will feature:

Additional space for an expanded TSA checkpoint

Shorter walking distances for arriving and departing domestic and international passengers

Indoor and outdoor green plazas and gathering spaces

Additional space for concessions, artwork and other amentities

Planning for technological improvements and more automated sytems

Emphasis on sustainability

The baggage claim, and terminal designs will allow for lots of natural light.

Airport officials have stressed in the past that no local taxpayer money will be used for the project.

The project will be financed by bonds using revenue from airlines, concessions, parking, and natural gas drilling.

CEO Christina Cassotis insists that western Pennsylvanians will help build the new terminal.

“Local companies will be represented here. That’s how you build Pittsburgh’s airport. You let Pittsburghers build it,” said Cassotis.

The airport authority board will meet Wednesday afternoon to approve the new designs, and then unveil them officially Wednesday evening.

The conceptual designs are a joint venture involving architectural and engineering firms Gensler and HDR respectively, in association with luis vidal + architects.

“I’m pleased to be part of this historic venture to bring all of these rich elements together at Pittsburgh International Airport,” said architect Luis Vidal, founder and Executive President at luis vidal + architects. “The combination of nature, technology and community form the DNA of the region and that should be reflected in the

structure of the building to enhance the experience for all users and leave a memorable impression.”