WEATHER ADVISORY:Freezing rain and drizzle remain possible in some areas.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
By Jon Delano
Filed Under:Jon Delano, Keith Burris, Local TV, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The appointment this week of Keith Burris as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s new executive editor raised some eyebrows.

Burris now overseas both the editorial page and the news content.

He also takes over at a time of turmoil at the paper.

In the midst of tough labor negotiations, tensions in the Post-Gazette newsroom run high, especially after a dramatic weekend visit from publisher John Robinson Block where he, allegedly, shouted and screamed at reporters and staff.

Photo Credit: KDKA

On Wednesday, newly appointed executive editor Keith Burris sat down with KDKA for a no-holds barred interview, including Block’s behavior.

Burris had no comment on Block’s alleged behavior, saying, “That’s not something I can comment on. There’s a complaint before the National Labor Relations Board.”

When asked how he would react if an employee had behaved that way in this newsroom, Burris said, “I wasn’t here, so I don’t think that would be appropriate for me to weigh in on.”

Burris again held back when asked if there would be a consequence if somebody came into the newsroom, an employee, and started yelling, and shouting and threatening people.

“Well, you’d have to have all the facts to make a judgment, and I think I’ve answered the question,” he said.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Burris was brought in a year ago by Block to oversee the editorial page which, in the view of many, has now moved from its once liberal stance to a more conservative one, as evidenced by discharging anti-Trump cartoonist Rob Rogers.

“Well, that decision was the publisher’s decision,” Burris said. “Decisions of that kind are at that level, and that was, I would say, the cartoonist almost fired himself.”

But the new cartoonist, Steve Kelley, was accused by some of being sexist for his portrayal of women.

“Cartoonists get reaction if they’re good cartoonists, and he’s a very fine cartoonist,” Burris says of Kelley.

Burris says the Block family has taken a financial hit maintaining a newspaper in Pittsburgh.

“You would have to call it philanthropic the losses they have taken over many years, huge losses, to produce a great newspaper,” he said.

In Part 2 of Jon Delano’s interview with Burris on Thursday at 6 p.m., the new editor will talk about political correctness in news, the quality of his newsroom and whether reporters deserve a pay raise, and his new role overseeing both news content and editorials, something many papers keep separate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s