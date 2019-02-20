WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
By Kristine Sorensen
Filed Under:Crossing Guard, Kidsburgh, Kristine Sorensen, Lawrenceville, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crossing guards are important to the safety of pedestrians and school kids.

But one Pittsburgh crossing guard has her own style of helping young people get across the street safely.

RELATED LINKS:

Many say Cathy Gamble, of Lawrenceville, brings joy to everyone she crosses, and she’s bound to make you smile too.

Visit the Kidsburgh website at this link, and learn more about her.

And, if you would like to apply to become a crossing guard in the City of Pittsburgh, click here.

Kristine Sorensen

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s