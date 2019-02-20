



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is taking to social media following the team’s announcement they would not be tagging him.

“Free at last, free at last, Thank God Almighty I am free at last,” Bell said on Twitter.

General Manager Kevin Colbert spoke about both the Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown situations at team headquarters on the South Side earlier Wednesday.

Colbert says the team will not place the transition tag on Le’Veon Bell, making him a free agent.

We will not be using any type of franchise or transition tag on Le’Veon Bell,” Colbert said. “We looked at the different aspects of things and quite honestly the production from that position, the collective running backs this year was pretty good. Le’Veon is still a great player, but we can’t afford to use any type of tag with the other needs that we have.”

