



PITTSBUTGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Joe Cramarossa to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season on Wednesday.

The deal contains an average annual value of $650,000 at the NHL level. Cramarossa must clear waivers at noon on Thursday to remain with the organization. He would continue to play for the Penguins AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The 26-year-old Cramarossa had been playing for WBS on an AHL-only contract since midway through last season. He has 2 goals and 7 assists and a team-high 85 penalty minutes in 35 games this season.

Cramarossa has previous NHL experience, splitting 59 games between the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17. He scored four goals and 10 points with 60 penalty minutes in those appearances.

In 264 career AHL games with WBS, Stockton, San Diego and Norfolk, Cramarossa has 28 goals and 34 assists.

