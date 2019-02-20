WEATHER ADVISORY:Freezing rain and drizzle remain possible in some areas.
By Rich Walsh
Filed Under:Bob Nutting, Local TV, Pirates Spring Training, Pittsburgh Pirates

BRADENTON (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting is excited for what the team can bring to the field this season.

Nutting, aware of the fans frustrations because of the lack of offseason acquisitions, thinks this team will be even better than last season.

“I really respect and appreciate the concerns that the fans have,” Nutting said. “But I also want them to know that internally, we believe we are moving forward on a good path.”

When asked how the team will bring back the fans lost from last season, Nutting reassured the excitement surrounding the team with the pitching rotation and young players on the roster.

“There is a lot to be excited about in 2019.”

