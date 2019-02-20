WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite a Winter Weather Advisory and heavy snow piling up across the city this morning, the Pittsburgh Public School District did not call for a two-hour delay or a cancellations Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Public School officials now say the reason why is because buses had already started picking up students before the snow started falling.

However, there are reports of many students stranded at bus stops or without transportation because of the winter storm.

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website, any student who cannot make it to school today because of the snow will receive an excused absence.

School officials say the Gifted Center and all midday activities have been canceled.

