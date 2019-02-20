



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite a Winter Weather Advisory and heavy snow piling up across the city this morning, the Pittsburgh Public School District did not call for a two-hour delay or a cancellations Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Public School officials now say the reason why is because buses had already started picking up students before the snow started falling.

However, there are reports of many students stranded at bus stops or without transportation because of the winter storm.

We’ve seen tons of little ones standing out in the snow waiting for delayed school buses. This is the post on the Pittsburgh Public School district’s website. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fH5u3CBx8T — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 20, 2019

According to Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website, any student who cannot make it to school today because of the snow will receive an excused absence.

School officials say the Gifted Center and all midday activities have been canceled.

