WEATHER ADVISORY:Freezing rain and drizzle remain possible in some areas.
By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Freezing rain and freezing drizzle remains possible in the ridges and up north of Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening.

Everyone else is looking at rain, drizzle and fog on Wednesday night.

Temperatures will actually climb into the mid-40s just after midnight, then fall into the mid-30s by morning.

Thursday comes with early clouds, then some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Temperatures will return to the mid-40s, later in the day.

The warmest temperatures in the forecast are scheduled to arrive this weekend, however there will be some rain, too.

