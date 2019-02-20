WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Carrick, Crash, Local TV, Snow Plow


CARRICK (KDKA) — The icy road conditions caused a plow driver to crash and overturn his truck Wednesday in Carrick.

The crash happened along Steiner Street around noon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The plow truck appears to have lost control and overturned in a yard there, bringing wires down onto the vehicle.

The driver reportedly had to stay inside the truck while crews worked to get the wires off and pull him out safely.

Crews with Duquesne Light were called to the scene to assist.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

