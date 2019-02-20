



CARRICK (KDKA) — The icy road conditions caused a plow driver to crash and overturn his truck Wednesday in Carrick.

The crash happened along Steiner Street around noon.

The plow truck appears to have lost control and overturned in a yard there, bringing wires down onto the vehicle.

The driver reportedly had to stay inside the truck while crews worked to get the wires off and pull him out safely.

Crews with Duquesne Light were called to the scene to assist.

