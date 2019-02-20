



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several passengers were on a Port Authority bus Wednesday morning when it slid on ice in Pittsburgh’s Uptown section and crashed against the side of a building.

According to the Port Authority, the 61C bus was on Seneca Street this morning when it started to slide back down the hill and jackknifed.

The accordion-style bus then crashed against the side of an abandoned building.

No injuries were reported; however, the crash was impacting bus routes.

Port Authority officials say the crash caused additional delays for the 61S bus and the 71S bus.

This is expected to cause additional delays on all 61s and 71s. https://t.co/kspRo9GwmD — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 20, 2019

