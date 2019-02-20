WINTER STORM:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Western Pa., Click For Delays and Closures
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Crash, Local TV, Port Authority, Uptown


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several passengers were on a Port Authority bus Wednesday morning when it slid on ice in Pittsburgh’s Uptown section and crashed against the side of a building.

According to the Port Authority, the 61C bus was on Seneca Street this morning when it started to slide back down the hill and jackknifed.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The accordion-style bus then crashed against the side of an abandoned building.

No injuries were reported; however, the crash was impacting bus routes.

Port Authority officials say the crash caused additional delays for the 61S bus and the 71S bus.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s