WEATHER ADVISORY:Freezing rain and drizzle remain possible in some areas.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    9:01 PMThe World's Best
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:City Of Duquesne, Fire Hydrant, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Duquesne residents will be without water on Wednesday night after a car hit a fire hydrant.

At approximately 6 p.m., a car struck a hydrant at the intersection of Wool Street and Mehaffey Street.

The fire chief told KDKA they are going to have to turn the water off at the main supply line to make repairs. That will result in 50-75 homes being without water.

They are bringing in a water buffalo, and residents who will be without water can get some at City Hall on Second Street.

As a result of the running water, at least to homes had water in their basements.

More coming up at 10 p.m. on Pittsburgh’s CW and 11 p.m. on KDKA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s