PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Duquesne residents will be without water on Wednesday night after a car hit a fire hydrant.

At approximately 6 p.m., a car struck a hydrant at the intersection of Wool Street and Mehaffey Street.

The fire chief told KDKA they are going to have to turn the water off at the main supply line to make repairs. That will result in 50-75 homes being without water.

They are bringing in a water buffalo, and residents who will be without water can get some at City Hall on Second Street.

As a result of the running water, at least to homes had water in their basements.

