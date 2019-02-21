Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of big names from professional sports highlighted the WPIAL’s Hall of Fame class for 2019.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch joins NFL players Bruce Gradkowski, Sean Lee and Paul Posluszny.
Former MLB standout Sean Casey and basketball star Billy Knight also headline the list.
“2019 WPIAL Hall of Fame class includes NFL, NBA and MLB players”
Recently retired Upper St. Clair Football coach Jim Render and former coach Guy Montecalvo were also inducted.
The entire Hall of Fame Class can be seen on the WPIAL website.