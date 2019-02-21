  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bruce Gradkowski, Charlie Batch, jim render, Sean Casey, Sean Lee, WPIAL, WPIAL Basketball, WPIAL Football, WPIAL Hall of Fame


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Plenty of big names from professional sports highlighted the WPIAL’s Hall of Fame class for 2019.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch joins NFL players Bruce Gradkowski, Sean Lee and Paul Posluszny.

Former MLB standout Sean Casey and basketball star Billy Knight also headline the list.

“2019 WPIAL Hall of Fame class includes NFL, NBA and MLB players”

Recently retired Upper St. Clair Football coach Jim Render and former coach Guy Montecalvo were also inducted.

The entire Hall of Fame Class can be seen on the WPIAL website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s