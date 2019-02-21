Filed Under:48 Hour Challenge, Bellevue Borough, Local TV


BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Bellevue Borough Police have issued a warning about a 48-hour challenge circling social media.

The Bellevue Borough Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: Bellevue Borough Police Department/Facebook)

Police say the challenge encourages teenagers to “go missing” for 48 hours and says participants will “receive points” for social media posts about their disappearance.

The department says anyone who participates in that type of activity could face criminal charges.

There have not yet been any reports of teenagers in the Pittsburgh area faking their own disappearance to participate in the challenge.

