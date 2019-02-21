



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Big Burrito Group Executive Chef Bill Fuller stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with three soup recipes and a preview of the Empty Bowls charity event.

Casbah Fennel-Cauliflower Soup

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 Tbs. Butter

1 ea. Medium onion, diced

3-4 ea Celery stalks, chopped

6 ea. Cloves garlic, sliced

1 ea. Large bulb fennel, chopped

2 ea. Large head cauliflower, chopped

1 qt. Stock or water

2 C. Heavy cream

Salt and pepper

1 or 2 grates of fresh nutmeg

Procedure:

1. SLOWLY sweat onions, celery, garlic, and fennel in butter until soft. You don’t want to get any color.

2. Add cauliflower. Add water to just cover. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

3. When cauliflower is soft, add cream. Bring to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add nutmeg.

4. Puree well using a blender.

5. Adjust seasonings.

6. Hold warm. Garnish with cheese or membrillo or other item when serving.

Chick Pea Chili

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 Lb Peeled, washed tomatillos

2 ea. Whole jalapenos, de-stemmed

½ C. Rough chopped white onion

4 cloves Whole garlic

2 tsp. Salt

1 32 oz. can Garbanzo beans (Chick Peas), drained and rinsed

1 ea. Small Spanish onion, sliced thinly to julienne

1 Tbs. Black pepper

2 Tbs. Salt

¼ C Olive oil

2 Tbs. Chopped cilantro

Procedure:

1. Clean tomatillos by immersing in water and removing skins.

2. Place tomatillos in a heavy-duty ovenproof pot with whole jalapenos, onion, whole garlic, salt and olive oil.

3. Place pot in a 500° oven and roast vegetables until soft and lightly browned.

4. Pour tomatillo mixture into a blender. Puree thoroughly. You may need to do this in two batches.

5. Return mixture to pot. Add chickpeas. Bring to a simmer.

6. Stir in cilantro.

Soba Thai Corn Chowder

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 Tbs. Soybean oil

¼ C. Rough chopped celery

¼ C. Rough chopped garlic

1 C. Rough chopped onion

¼ C. Penang Curry Paste

2 Tbs. Brown sugar

1 Qt. Fresh kernels of corn (may substitute frozen)

2 ea. 12 oz. cans of coconut milk

Fish sauce to taste

1 ½ C. roasted corn kernels

8 oz. Jumbo lump crabmeat

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Procedure:

1) In a large pot, heat oil. Add celery, garlic, and onions and stir-fry until cooked and lightly browned.

2) Add Penang Curry Paste and sugar. Stir fry until curry is fragrant.

3) Add corn and coconut milk.

4) Bring to a boil and simmer for approximately 15 minutes.

5) Puree. Strain through medium mesh strainer (or food mill) pressing on the strained puree to extract all liquid.

6) Stir in roasted corn and adjust seasoning with fish sauce.

7) Place crabmeat in bottom of bowls. Pour over soup. Garnish atop.

Penang Curry Paste

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Dried red chilis, deseeded

1 Tbs Coriander seeds, toasted

2 Tbs. Shrimp paste

Juice of 2 limes

8 each Kafir lime leaves, de-stemmed and chopped

½ C. Cilantro, washed well and dried, stems and roots included

2 Tbs. Mint, washed well and dried

2 ea. Lemongrass stalks, first 5-6 inches, sliced thinly

1 tbs. Brown sugar

½ C. Chopped garlic

½ C. Chopped shallots

3 each Juniper berries

2 oz. Fresh turmeric

Procedure:

1) Soak dried chilis in hot water to soften for approx. ½ hour. Prepare other ingredients while waiting.

2) Remove red chilis from water and reserve water.

3) Place all ingredients in a blender.

4) Puree all ingredients thoroughly using the chili water to moisten the mixture and to aid in blending. Do not add too much water!

5) Freeze what won’t be used in right away.