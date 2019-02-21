



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner earned Dapper Dan Sportsman of the Year honors at the 83rd annual dinner Wednesday night.

Conner earned the award after a stellar season in replace of former running back Le’Veon Bell. Los Angeles Rams all-pro and fellow Pitt Alum Aaron Donald presented the award to Conner.

“I couldn’t be Pittsburgh Dapper Dan Sportsman of the Year without getting that call,” Conner said. “So, if anybody has anything else nice to say, make sure you say it to Art Rooney, because I want to be a Steeler for life.”

University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke was named Sportswoman of the Year for her work in returning around multiple programs at Pitt.

Former Steelers running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis was the recipient of the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. His coach, Bill Cowher was on hand to present the award to “The Bus.”

Pittsburgh Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse won the Dr. Freddie Fu Sports Leadership Award for his work in managing the front office for the Pens. Morehouse has been a part of three Stanley Cup Championships since he took over the role in 2007.