



HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — City officials are in talks to try to replace the Shop ‘n Save that’s going out in the Hill District.

Getting the Shop ‘n Save to open in an economically declining area took years of effort, so when it opened five years ago, it was a big deal. Now it’s just as big a deal that the store is closing.

It’s the only full-service grocery store in the Hill, and come next month, it will close its doors.

“I’ll have to come down, go to the Giant Eagle on the South Side,” Hill District resident Stella Lowden said.

“If you don’t have this store here, you have to go to a lot of little stores in the Hill District, A-Plus for items and stuff like that, which, prices are a lot higher,” Hill District resident Michael Williams said.

It’s a major inconvenience and disappointment for the Hill District, but Mayor Bill Peduto is offering a glimmer of hope, saying he’s looking for another grocery store to move in.

“We have been in discussions with another operator about taking over that space. We are going to work to maintain and to keep a grocery store in the Hill District,” Peduto said.

Peduto isn’t saying what store he’s talking with, but Shop ‘n Save shoppers have a suggestion.

“I thought maybe Aldi’s might want to come here because they are a really good organization, well run,” Hill District resident Linda Haston said.

Peduto believes it won’t be too difficult to fill a ready-made store.

“A lot of the costs associated with it are brick-and-mortar and setting up the store. Those costs have already been taken care of, so the question is whether or not they’d be willing to open a store in the Hill District,” Peduto said.

The mayor also expects to make an announcement soon about development of the PPG Paints Arena site. With more housing expected, demand for a grocery store will be even greater.