PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say human remains found buried in a yard in Garfield last year have been identified as a woman who was last seen in 1964.

On Feb. 28, 2018, crews were doing construction in the yard of a home on Black Street when workers digging in the yard found human remains.

Those remains have now been identified as Mary Arcuri, who was last seen in 1964.

