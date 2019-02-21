



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Legislation to improve and strengthen the states “Do Not Call” list was unanimously approved by lawmakers.

According to a statement from Representative Lori Mizgorski, Pa. House of Representatives unanimously passed House Bill 318. The legislation backed by the Allegheny County lawmaker will improve and strengthen the states “Do Not Call” list.

“I am excited to share that the House has unanimously passed my legislation to strengthen Pennsylvania’s “Do Not Call” list,” said Mizgorski. “This is a necessary and commonsense bill to help reduce the number of spam and telemarketing calls received by Pennsylvania residents.”

The legislation will amend the 1996 Telemarketer Registration Act. According to Mizgorski, the new legislation will remove the requirement for residents to renew their phone number on the list. Currently, phone numbers must be re-registered every five years, according to Mizgorski. Residents will now be able to permanently place their number on the “Do Not Call” list.

Also, the bill will force auto-dialers to include an opt-out option at the beginning of the call. In addition to the opt-out policy, the legislation will ban telemarketing calls on legal holidays.

Business will also be able to register on the “Do Not Call” list in the new legislation backed by Mizgorski.

The bill will now move to the state Senate for consideration.

To register your phone number on the state’s “Do Not Call” registry, click here.