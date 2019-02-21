Filed Under:Armstrong County, Bradys Bend Township, Fatal Crash, Local TV


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRADYS BEND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man was killed in a crash late Wednesday night.

It happened in Bradys Bend Township just before midnight.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Armstong County coroner’s office says 27-year-old Kevin James Bowser, of Bradys Bend Township, was driving north on Seybertown Road when he went off the road.

His vehicle traveled about 110 feet before it hit a guardrail, went airborne and crashed into a tree.

Bowser was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office says Bowser was not wearing a seat belt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s