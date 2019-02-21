



BRADYS BEND TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Armstrong County man was killed in a crash late Wednesday night.

It happened in Bradys Bend Township just before midnight.

The Armstong County coroner’s office says 27-year-old Kevin James Bowser, of Bradys Bend Township, was driving north on Seybertown Road when he went off the road.

His vehicle traveled about 110 feet before it hit a guardrail, went airborne and crashed into a tree.

Bowser was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office says Bowser was not wearing a seat belt.