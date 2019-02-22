



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed depth defensive lineman Tyson Alualu to a two year contract.

The team announced the news Friday morning.

“We have signed DE Tyson Alualu to a new two-year deal.”

We have signed DE Tyson Alualu to a new two-year deal. MORE: https://t.co/OMaV3aSSIL pic.twitter.com/yB4NZYUrxn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 22, 2019

Alualu joined the Steelers two years ago after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars for seven seasons.

In 31 games with Pittsburgh, the veteran has started seven of the contests.

Last season, he recorded 22 tackles for the Steelers. In 2017, Alualu had 39 tackles and four sacks.

According to Steelers.com, Alualu did not want to leave Pittsburgh after his two-year contract expired at the end of the season.