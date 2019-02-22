



JUPITER, Florida (CBS) – Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, will be charged in a prostitution bust in Jupiter, Florida.

The announcement came late Friday morning at a news conference with police in Jupiter, Florida.

Police said there is video evidence of the two alleged incidents involving Kraft. Kraft is one of 25 people who will be charged by Jupiter Police, they said.

