



MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police made a significant drug seizure along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Westmoreland County after pulling the driver over for going too slow.

When it comes to big drug seizures and the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike — especially near the New Stanton interchange — has proven to be a gold mine.

“We have a hub when it comes to the New Stanton exchange and that New Stanton exchange off the Turnpike has a multitude of major arteries that come in and out,” State Trooper Stephen Limani said. “It just doesn’t stop, and it is a constant battle.”

The latest skirmish in that wider war occurred on the Turnpike near Mt. Pleasant. Troopers noticed a box truck that was going far from fast — about 40 mph in a 70 mph zone.

“There are minimum speed limits on the Turnpike,” Limani said.

After pulling over the truck, troopers started to question the driver — 63-year-old Mark Joseph Doyle, of Oregon. The troopers didn’t know at first but would soon find out they were dealing with something more than an overly cautious driver.

Troopers started to search the truck and it didn’t take them long to find 510 pounds of marijuana stuffed in a crate and sealed in plastic to reduce any odor.

The street value of the entire load is about $1.5 million.

Doyle was sent to the Westmoreland County Jail. He is facing significant drug charges and was denied bond.

“It’s a great seizure, and it’s another win for what I consider the good guys,” Limani said.