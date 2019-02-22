BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh School Board says after an investigation, they can’t determine who forged a signature on documents that were sent in as part of Amazon’s proposal.

Kevin Carter is now the board’s vice president. Back in November, he posted on Facebook an image of a letter with the forged signature along with a picture of his actual signature to show they didn’t match.

(Source: Facebook)

The board says it learned a valuable lesson and that they’ll have to be sure that never happens again.

