



ELLIOTT (KDKA) — Police are investigating a possible child luring incident that happened in Elliott on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Crucible Street and Azalia Street.

According to police, a teenage girl says she was walking home when two unidentified men tried to lure her into their vehicle.

The girl went to her house and told an adult relative, who then went outside and verbally confronted the men. The men then reportedly drove away.

The incident was reported to police around 9:30 p.m. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

Police say neither the victim nor the adult relative were able to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.