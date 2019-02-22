BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Scott Township


SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing American flags in Scott Township.

Scott Township Police posted on Facebook on Friday asking residents to be on the lookout for Sean Heasley.

Heasley is accused of stealing several American flags from Scott Township Park and residences on Lindsay Road. He’s also accused of slashing tires on vehicles.

According to police, Heasley failed to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

Police believe Heasley may have fled to Florida.

Anyone who sees Heasley or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Scott Township Police Department at (412) 276-7725.

