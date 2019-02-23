



PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – A fire in the Penn Arbors Apartments on Friday night left a floor of residents homeless.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday evening, fire fighters were called to the fire.

When they arrived, the crew proceeded to the second floor where an apartment was on fire. Crews were able to quickly put it out with the help of the building fire suppression system.

Tenants from floors three to 11 were allowed back in their apartments, but all tenants on the second floor were not permitted back into their apartments. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Penn Hills Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.