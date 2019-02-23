Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was gunfire in Pittsburgh’s Swissvale neighborhood early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. near South Braddock Avenue, where police found a car riddled with bullets.
A short time later, a gunshot victim showed up at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Lothrop Street.
There is also word that a gun was found in the vehicle the victim was in.
Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.