



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was gunfire in Pittsburgh’s Swissvale neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. near South Braddock Avenue, where police found a car riddled with bullets.

A short time later, a gunshot victim showed up at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Lothrop Street.

There is also word that a gun was found in the vehicle the victim was in.

