PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man is in critical condition after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh police responded to a report of someone being stabbed on the 200 block of Sprucewood Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a male victim in his 20s with stab wounds to his arm and torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The victim said an unknown male stabbed him. The incident is currently under police investigation.

