



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has decided not to immediately consider a bill to raise pay for teachers, school service workers and state police.

The Republican-led Senate on Saturday rejected a motion to take up the bill that the House of Delegates passed Friday.

Instead, the Senate referred the bill to its education committee and then the finance committee with two weeks left in the regular session.

Gov. Jim Justice asked the Senate to pass the bill “as soon as possible.” Justice requested the raises last fall.

Earlier this week, the House tabled a separate, broad-based education bill that included the raises and other components, such as establishing charter schools and private school education savings accounts.

Teachers unions went on strike over the complex bill Tuesday. Members returned to classrooms Thursday.

