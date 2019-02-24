SEVERE WEATHER:Strong Winds Leave Thousands Without Power
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A building collapsed in the city’s Northside neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officials say that a building in the 1200-block of High Street in the Spring Garden section of the Northside has collapsed, knocking over utility lines.

Photo Credit: (KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spradley)

The building was reportedly condemned and vacant, according to city officials.

KDKA’s Bob Allen reports from the scene that officials from Pittsburgh Public Works and Pittsburgh Public Safety are at the scene.

No one was injured during the collapse.

