



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A memorial has been created in Israel to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting.

Mayor Peduto traveled to Israel Saturday to attend the 33rd annual International Mayors Conference. While in Israel, the Pittsburgh mayor visited a memorial that was created in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life shooting.

Peduto posted to Twitter Sunday morning with pictures from the memorial that was created in honor of the 11 victims.

Made a special visit to the 9-11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where they have created a second Memorial. This one is for the victims of Tree of Life. Planted an olive tree in their memory. pic.twitter.com/M6OK9DigAw — bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 24, 2019

In October 2018, 11 people were killed and six more, including four police officers, were injured when 46-year-old Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Squirrel Hill synagogue.

According to Peduto’s post on Twitter, an olive tree was planted in memorial of the victims of the shooting. A memorial plaque was also placed with the names of each victim.

The memorial was added to the current 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mayor Peduto will return from Israel on Friday. He is one of the two mayors from the country attending the worldwide conference.