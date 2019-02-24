SEVERE WEATHER:High Wind Warning In Effect Through Monday At 7 A.M.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A memorial has been created in Israel to honor the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting.

RELATED STORY: Mayor Peduto To Honor Tree Of Life Shooting Victims At Conference In Israel

Mayor Peduto traveled to Israel Saturday to attend the 33rd annual International Mayors Conference. While in Israel, the Pittsburgh mayor visited a memorial that was created in honor of the victims of the Tree of Life shooting.

Photo Credit: (Twitter/@BillPeduto)

Peduto posted to Twitter Sunday morning with pictures from the memorial that was created in honor of the 11 victims.

In October 2018, 11 people were killed and six more, including four police officers, were injured when 46-year-old Robert Bowers opened fire inside the Squirrel Hill synagogue.

According to Peduto’s post on Twitter, an olive tree was planted in memorial of the victims of the shooting. A memorial plaque was also placed with the names of each victim.

Photo Credit: (Twitter/@BillPeduto)

The memorial was added to the current 9/11 memorial in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mayor Peduto will return from Israel on Friday. He is one of the two mayors from the country attending the worldwide conference.

